Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 37 mins ago
Hyper Tough 116-Piece Home Repair Tool Set
$20 $30
free shipping w/ $35

Everybody needs at least a basic tool kit at home, and this one covers it. Plus, it's currently $10 off. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $35 or more.
Features
  • hammer
  • needle-nosed pliers
  • screwdriver w/ bits
  • tape measure
  • socket wrench set
  • hex keys
  • Model: UJ5388TA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Hand Tools Walmart Hyper Tough
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register