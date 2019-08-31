Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Build.com offers the Hunter Aker 36" 3-Blade Ceiling Fan with LED Light Kit in several colors (Brushed Nickel/Chrome pictured) for $99.99. Coupon code "LABORDAY" cuts the price to $84.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Broan-NuTone 688 Ceiling and Wall Ventilation Fan in White for $13.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Build.com cuts up to 40% off a selection of kitchen appliances, lighting, accessories, and more during its Labor Day Sale. (Eligible items are marked.) Shipping starts at $5.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 receive free shipping automatically; larger items may incur additional fees.) Shop Now
Build.com offers the Progress Lighting Briarwood Single Light Pendant Mount in Graphite or Antique Bronze for $99. Coupon code "LABORDAY" drops it to $79.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most stores charge at least $99. Buy Now
Build.com offers the Miseno High-Efficiency 2-Piece Elongated Chair-Height Toilet with Seat in White for $199.95. Coupon code "LABORDAY" cuts it to $179.95. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Build.com offers the Kichler 3-Light 16" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture in several colors (Brushed Nickel pictured) for $26.04 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Sign In or Register