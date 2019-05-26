Walmart offers the GoTrax Hoverfly Eco Hoverboard in several colors (Multicolor pictured) for $99.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $79. Buy Now
Features
  • LED light
  • max speed of 7.4 MPH
  • up to 12 miles travel distance on a single charge
  • Model: GT-HE-GAL