Walmart · 50 mins ago
Hover-1 Eagle Electric Folding Scooter
$198 $248
free shipping

That's $50 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 6.5" wheels
  • 15 mph max speed
  • LED headlight
  • LCD display
  • built-In suspension
  • Model: Hover-1EGAL
