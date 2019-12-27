Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 35 mins ago
Hoover Windtunnel T-Series Rewind Plus Upright Vacuum
$90 $170
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Sears

  • Discount applies in cart.
  • You'll also get $15 back in Sears points.
  • includes extension wand, turbo tool, crevice tool, & dusting brush
  • 5-position height adjustment
  • HEPA media filter
  • Model: UH70120-DS
