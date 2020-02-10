Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 38 mins ago
Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum
$69 $169
free shipping

That's $26 less than buying it from Hoover directly. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 25-foot cord
  • extension wand
  • crevice tool
  • Model: UH70830
