Walmart offers the Hoover React Professional Pet Plus Bagless Upright Vacuum for $131.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $129.64. That's $21 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen.( That is a low today by $54.) Buy Now
- Amazon & Best Buy both charge $2 more with free shipping
- crevice tool
- dusting brush
- pet upholstery
- turbo tools
- Model: UH73220
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Dyson via eBay takes an extra 20% off a selection of household appliances via coupon code "JOY4DYSON". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. $100 maximum discount.
- Max two redemptions per user.
Amazon offers the Bissell Steam Shot Hard Surface Cleaner in Light Green for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- high-pressure, chemical-free steam cleaner
- 1000-watt power rating
- 20-foot cord
- includes accessory nozzle, extension hose, flat scraping tool, grout brush, fabric steamer, window squeegee, angle concentrator, and detail brush
- Model: 39N7A / 39N71
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- several other retailers match this price
- 2-amp battery
- extension attachment
- floor nozzle
- crevice nozzle
- filter cloth vacuum filter
- Model: XLC02R1B
Allydrew via Amazon offers the Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum in Pig for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- It's also available in Cow for a buck more.
- Two AA batteries are required but not included.
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Bristol 2-Door Console in Dark Oak for $30.27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $71 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- two sliding doors
- measures 47.2" x 14.5" x 30"
Sign In or Register