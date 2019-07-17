New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hoover React Pet Plus Bagless Upright Vacuum
$130 $184
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Hoover React Professional Pet Plus Bagless Upright Vacuum for $131.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $129.64. That's $21 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen.( That is a low today by $54.) Buy Now

  • Amazon & Best Buy both charge $2 more with free shipping
  • crevice tool
  • dusting brush
  • pet upholstery
  • turbo tools
  • Model: UH73220
