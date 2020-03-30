Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner
$129 $219
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $40, and it's even a buck less than Target's offering of the same base unit with fewer attachments. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • multi-directional brushes
  • 2-tank design for separating clean and dirty water
  • SpinScrub powered hand tool
  • stair, upholstery, and crevice tools
  • Model: FH50150
