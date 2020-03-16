Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Hoover Expert Clean Carpet Washer Detergent 128-oz. Bottle
4 for $13 in cart
free shipping

That's $58 less than what you'd pay for this quantity at Walmart. Don't need 4 bottles? You can get just 1 bottle for $12.99 or 3 for $19.47. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Hoover via eBay.
  • The discount automatically applies in cart.
Features
  • works with all branded carpet cleaning machines
  • Model: AH15074
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cleaning Supplies eBay Hoover
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
Houseofshamus
dont see that price
29 min ago