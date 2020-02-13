Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney
Honey Can Do 3-Piece Nested Kitchen Storage Canister Set
$6 $35
$3.95 pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at JCPenney

  • Apply coupon code "FRESH20" to get this price.
  • Opt for $3.95 in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
  • available in Red
  • includes 7.7-oz., 11.9-oz. and 15.8-oz. canisters with pressure-fitted lids
  • Model: KCH-01312
Comments
  • Code " FRESH20"
  • Expires 2/13/2020
