As one of its daily deals, Home Depot takes up to 35% off a selection of top rated items, including desks, mattresses, bedding, chairs, and more. Shipping is free. Pictured is the Serta Perfect Sleeper MidSummer Nights King Plush 10.5" Mattress for $617 ($383 off). Shop Now at Home Depot
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Crate & Barrel's Furniture Clearance Sale spans sofas, dining tables, beds, and storage pieces, with items like the Soma Accent Chair at $450, down from $999. A Cambria Tufted Upholstered Bed is priced from $1,900, down from up to $2,999, showing discounts across both small accents and larger bedroom furniture. All clearance items are final sale. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Includes sofas, sectionals, and accent chairs
- Dining tables, credenzas, and bedroom furniture included
- Storage pieces and accent tables also on sale
- Final sale, no returns or exchanges
- No promo code required
At Woot, get this Big Bean Bag Lounger Sofa for $87. It's a great price for such a lounger sofa. It comes with a matching pillow and a high-rebound sponge fill designed to keep its shape over time. Deal ends August 29. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
Crate & Barrel's Summer Sale spans furniture, bedding, decor, and outdoor items, with bedroom furniture like the Adelaide Curved Upholstered Bed and Coveteur Upholstered Canopy Bed marked down to $1,799. Smaller items see similar cuts, such as the Rylan Organic Cotton Bath Mat at $39.96, down from $49.95. Shipping rates vary, though pickup may be available. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Garden Center Special Values cover a wide range of outdoor products, from bagged mulch at $3.33 down from $3.67 to a metal pulsating sprinkler and hose combo at $88, down from $100. Insect control items like the Off! Insect Repellent Outdoor Fogger start at under $9, while larger investments like a polycarbonate walk-in greenhouse run into the hundreds. The sale spans everyday garden supplies like soil and mulch as well as bigger equipment such as wheelbarrows and irrigation systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Bagged mulch options starting at $3.33 per 2 cu. ft. bag
- Insect repellents and traps including an outdoor fogger and indoor flying insect traps
- Potting mix, garden soil, and decorative rock and pebble options
- Outdoor structures such as polycarbonate walk-in greenhouses
- Wheelbarrows, loppers, and other yard tools included in the discounts
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