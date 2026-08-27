Home Depot's Labor Day Sale covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, including combo kits, leaf blowers, and chainsaws discounted by up to $100, plus pressure washers up to $75 off. Some of the best savings are on bundles, either, since you'll get free tools or batteries with the purchase of select tools (some are added to cart automatically, while you need to choose your free tool on others.) You can shop a DeWalt 20V cordless blower for $149 down from $199, as well as bigger equipment like riding lawn mowers and generators at a discount. Shipping is free on lots of items, though delivery fees may apply to larger products. The deals end September 9. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Up to $100 off select outdoor power combo kits
- Up to $100 off select leaf blowers
- Up to $100 off select chainsaws
- Up to $75 off select online pressure washers
- Also covers lawn mowers, wood chippers, trimmers, edgers, riding mowers, generators, and accessories
- 517 items included in the sale
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Expires 9/10/2026
Published 21 min ago
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Popularity: 5/5
Woot is discounting a range of heavy-duty outdoor power equipment, including chippers, splitters, and blowers from brands like SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks Utility Power Wagon stands out with 39% off its reference price, while the SuperHandy Super Duty Pro battery is available for $101.99. Shoppers will find everything from wood chippers to stump grinders and cordless wheelbarrows across the sale. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Big Tools for Big Jobs sale covers heavy-duty outdoor equipment like wood chippers, log splitters, and stump grinders from brands such as SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks GUO010 Utility Power Wagon stands out at $750, down 39% from $1,235.94. Beyond yard equipment, the sale also includes utility carts and wheelbarrows for hauling heavier loads. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
eBay's certified refurbished EGO outlet covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from leaf blowers and string trimmers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. A 21" self-propelled lawn mower with Touch Drive is $379, down from $399, and a 56-Volt Nexus 3000 power station drops to $499 from $799. All items are sold by an authorized seller and ship free. Shop Now at eBay
Acme Tools' eBay storefront covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, with many EGO Power+ and Milwaukee items marked as refurbished. A Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" chainsaw bare tool is listed at $219.99, down from $508, while an EGO Power+ hedge trimmer bare tool runs $145.49, down from $159. The selection spans trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, mowers, and pressure washers from brands including EGO, Milwaukee, Greenworks, Makita, and Shindaiwa. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
Home Depot's Labor Day Sale has just gone live, with big discounts on appliances, tools, outdoor gear, storage, and even Halloween decor. A Samsung Bespoke French door refrigerator is $1,799, down from $3,199, and a Weber Spirit E-325 propane gas grill is $499, down from $549. The sale also includes thousands of smaller-ticket items like an HDX 27 Gal. storage tote for just $8.98. Shipping is free on most items in this sale. The discounts end on September 9. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Appliances including refrigerators, ranges, washers, and dryers
- Cordless power tools and outdoor power equipment from brands like RYOBI and Milwaukee
- Outdoor living and patio items, including gas grills
- Storage totes and organization solutions
- Halloween decor also included in the sale
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Garden Center Special Values cover a wide range of outdoor products, from bagged mulch at $3.33 down from $3.67 to a metal pulsating sprinkler and hose combo at $88, down from $100. Insect control items like the Off! Insect Repellent Outdoor Fogger start at under $9, while larger investments like a polycarbonate walk-in greenhouse run into the hundreds. The sale spans everyday garden supplies like soil and mulch as well as bigger equipment such as wheelbarrows and irrigation systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Bagged mulch options starting at $3.33 per 2 cu. ft. bag
- Insect repellents and traps including an outdoor fogger and indoor flying insect traps
- Potting mix, garden soil, and decorative rock and pebble options
- Outdoor structures such as polycarbonate walk-in greenhouses
- Wheelbarrows, loppers, and other yard tools included in the discounts
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