Home Depot's Labor Day Sale covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, including combo kits, leaf blowers, and chainsaws discounted by up to $100, plus pressure washers up to $75 off. Some of the best savings are on bundles, either, since you'll get free tools or batteries with the purchase of select tools (some are added to cart automatically, while you need to choose your free tool on others.) You can shop a DeWalt 20V cordless blower for $149 down from $199, as well as bigger equipment like riding lawn mowers and generators at a discount. Shipping is free on lots of items, though delivery fees may apply to larger products. The deals end September 9. Shop Now at Home Depot