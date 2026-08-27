Home Depot's Labor Day Daily Deals include major appliances from Frigidaire, LG, GE, and Samsung alongside power tool combo kits from Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Ryobi. Everything gets free shipping, including major appliances in this section. One standout is an LG 28-cu. ft. French door refrigerator with ice and water dispenser, priced at $1,799, down from $3,099. On the tool side, a Milwaukee circular saw kit with a battery drops to $179 from $389, while several Ryobi fan kits that bundle in a free second tool run as low as $107. These deals end today. Shop Now at Home Depot