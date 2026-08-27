Home Depot's Labor Day Daily Deals include major appliances from Frigidaire, LG, GE, and Samsung alongside power tool combo kits from Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Ryobi. Everything gets free shipping, including major appliances in this section. One standout is an LG 28-cu. ft. French door refrigerator with ice and water dispenser, priced at $1,799, down from $3,099. On the tool side, a Milwaukee circular saw kit with a battery drops to $179 from $389, while several Ryobi fan kits that bundle in a free second tool run as low as $107. These deals end today. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, and dishwashers from Frigidaire, LG, GE, and Samsung
- Power tool combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, and RYOBI
- Free delivery on major appliances, available by late August
- Free ship-to-store on power tool kits
-
Expires in 20 hr
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
This Senix combo kit is $100 off the regular price of $219, and it's also cheaper than the $219 it currently costs at Amazon. The set bundles a string trimmer, leaf blower, and hedge trimmer with two batteries and a charger included. Buy Now at Best Buy
Home Depot offers the DeWalt Atomic 20V Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit for $249. That's $50 off. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes ATOMIC 20V MAX brushless hammer drill and impact driver
- Comes with a 5.0 Ah battery and a 2.0 Ah battery
- Impact driver delivers 1,825 in-lbs. of torque and 3,250 rpm
- Hammer drill has a compact 6.5" tool head length
- Includes charger and kit bag for storage
This RIDGID combo kit is $179, down from $358, and includes both a brushless jig saw and a compact router, tools only. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes a brushless jig saw and a compact router
- Tools only, battery and charger not included
- Jig saw assembled dimensions are 11.06" D x 22.35" W x 5.31" H
- 18V brushless motor design for longer runtime
- Backed by RIDGID's free parts and service for life with registration
Home Depot's Labor Day Sale has just gone live, with big discounts on appliances, tools, outdoor gear, storage, and even Halloween decor. A Samsung Bespoke French door refrigerator is $1,799, down from $3,199, and a Weber Spirit E-325 propane gas grill is $499, down from $549. The sale also includes thousands of smaller-ticket items like an HDX 27 Gal. storage tote for just $8.98. Shipping is free on most items in this sale. The discounts end on September 9. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Appliances including refrigerators, ranges, washers, and dryers
- Cordless power tools and outdoor power equipment from brands like RYOBI and Milwaukee
- Outdoor living and patio items, including gas grills
- Storage totes and organization solutions
- Halloween decor also included in the sale
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Garden Center Special Values cover a wide range of outdoor products, from bagged mulch at $3.33 down from $3.67 to a metal pulsating sprinkler and hose combo at $88, down from $100. Insect control items like the Off! Insect Repellent Outdoor Fogger start at under $9, while larger investments like a polycarbonate walk-in greenhouse run into the hundreds. The sale spans everyday garden supplies like soil and mulch as well as bigger equipment such as wheelbarrows and irrigation systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Bagged mulch options starting at $3.33 per 2 cu. ft. bag
- Insect repellents and traps including an outdoor fogger and indoor flying insect traps
- Potting mix, garden soil, and decorative rock and pebble options
- Outdoor structures such as polycarbonate walk-in greenhouses
- Wheelbarrows, loppers, and other yard tools included in the discounts
Home Depot's Special Values section for Werner covers a wide range of ladders and fall protection gear, from step ladders to extension and multi-position models. Prices span from a $10.98 steel roof bracket up to higher-end telescoping planks and combo kits, with several step ladders discounted by $30 to $40 off their regular prices. The lineup includes accessories like fall protection harnesses, roof anchors, and ladder covers alongside the core ladder selection. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Fiberglass and aluminum step ladders in multiple heights
- Extension ladders ranging from 16' to 28'
- Load capacities from 250 lb. to 375 lb. depending on model
- Includes fall protection gear like roof anchors, harnesses, and lifelines
- Multi-position and telescoping plank ladders included
Sign In or Register