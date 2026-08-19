This Senix combo kit is $100 off the regular price of $219, and it's also cheaper than the $219 it currently costs at Amazon. The set bundles a string trimmer, leaf blower, and hedge trimmer with two batteries and a charger included. Buy Now at Best Buy
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Published 25 min ago
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
We've pictured the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Compact Fixed Base Router and 5" Random Orbit Sander, which is $79 at The Home Depot, down from $158. Both tools run on the same RYOBI ONE+ 18V battery system, which includes over 300 compatible tools. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes a compact fixed base router and a 5" random orbit sander
- Runs on RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries
- Compatible with over 300 ONE+ tools that use the same battery
- Tools only, battery and charger not included
This RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit comes with a 1.5 Ah battery, a 4.0 Ah battery, and a charger, as well as a bonus Ryobi 40-piece drill and impact drive bit kit. It's all priced at $212, which is $58 less than what Amazon is currently charging for the kit without the bonus bit set. Shipping is free from Home Depot, too. The batteries and charger work with any Ryobi ONE+ 18V tool in the lineup. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes a ONE+ 18V 6-tool combo kit
- Comes with a 1.5 Ah battery and a 4.0 Ah battery
- Includes a battery charger
- Includes a 40-piece drill and impact drive bit kit
- Compatible with any RYOBI ONE+ 18V battery
At Amazon, get this Greenworks 24V 8-Tool Combo Kit for $322. It's the best price we could find by $428. The set includes a drill, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, jigsaw, multi-tool, sander, and flashlight, along with three batteries, two cables, and a 65W rapid charger. Buy Now at Amazon
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|45%
|--
|$119
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|$169 (exp 2 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
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