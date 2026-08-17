This RIDGID combo kit is $179, down from $358, and includes both a brushless jig saw and a compact router, tools only. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes a brushless jig saw and a compact router
- Tools only, battery and charger not included
- Jig saw assembled dimensions are 11.06" D x 22.35" W x 5.31" H
- 18V brushless motor design for longer runtime
- Backed by RIDGID's free parts and service for life with registration
-
Published 18 min ago
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
We've pictured the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Compact Fixed Base Router and 5" Random Orbit Sander, which is $79 at The Home Depot, down from $158. Both tools run on the same RYOBI ONE+ 18V battery system, which includes over 300 compatible tools. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes a compact fixed base router and a 5" random orbit sander
- Runs on RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries
- Compatible with over 300 ONE+ tools that use the same battery
- Tools only, battery and charger not included
This RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit comes with a 1.5 Ah battery, a 4.0 Ah battery, and a charger, as well as a bonus Ryobi 40-piece drill and impact drive bit kit. It's all priced at $212, which is $58 less than what Amazon is currently charging for the kit without the bonus bit set. Shipping is free from Home Depot, too. The batteries and charger work with any Ryobi ONE+ 18V tool in the lineup. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes a ONE+ 18V 6-tool combo kit
- Comes with a 1.5 Ah battery and a 4.0 Ah battery
- Includes a battery charger
- Includes a 40-piece drill and impact drive bit kit
- Compatible with any RYOBI ONE+ 18V battery
At Amazon, get this Greenworks 24V 8-Tool Combo Kit for $322. It's the best price we could find by $428. The set includes a drill, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, jigsaw, multi-tool, sander, and flashlight, along with three batteries, two cables, and a 65W rapid charger. Buy Now at Amazon
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Garden Center Special Values cover a wide range of outdoor products, from bagged mulch at $3.33 down from $3.67 to a metal pulsating sprinkler and hose combo at $88, down from $100. Insect control items like the Off! Insect Repellent Outdoor Fogger start at under $9, while larger investments like a polycarbonate walk-in greenhouse run into the hundreds. The sale spans everyday garden supplies like soil and mulch as well as bigger equipment such as wheelbarrows and irrigation systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Bagged mulch options starting at $3.33 per 2 cu. ft. bag
- Insect repellents and traps including an outdoor fogger and indoor flying insect traps
- Potting mix, garden soil, and decorative rock and pebble options
- Outdoor structures such as polycarbonate walk-in greenhouses
- Wheelbarrows, loppers, and other yard tools included in the discounts
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week covers exterior doors, interior doors, and building materials & windows, with exterior doors discounted up to 20%. Brands in the mix include ERIS, JELD-WEN, Steves & Sons, Bilco, and MMI Door, ranging from patio and French doors to steel front doors and cellar doors. Many items ship free to store, and expert installation is available on select doors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Free ship-to-store on most items
- Expert installation available on many doors
Sign In or Register