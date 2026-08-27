Home Depot's Labor Day Sale is live and you can find some of the best discounts in its appliance section. Refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, washers, and dryers at up to 35% off, with air conditioners discounted by up to 40%. A Samsung 30" smart electric range with Wi-Fi and no-preheat air fry is down to $749, from $1,099, and an LG 36" French door refrigerator with craft ice is $1,799, down from $3,099. Appliance bundles are also included, such as an LG refrigerator, range, and dishwasher package priced at $3,596, down from $6,346. Rebates are available on many appliances for further discounts (you'll find info on the product pages). Delivery fees will vary (for example, GE appliance orders over $998 ship free). Shop Now at Home Depot