Home Depot's Labor Day Sale is live and you can find some of the best discounts in its appliance section. Refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, washers, and dryers at up to 35% off, with air conditioners discounted by up to 40%. A Samsung 30" smart electric range with Wi-Fi and no-preheat air fry is down to $749, from $1,099, and an LG 36" French door refrigerator with craft ice is $1,799, down from $3,099. Appliance bundles are also included, such as an LG refrigerator, range, and dishwasher package priced at $3,596, down from $6,346. Rebates are available on many appliances for further discounts (you'll find info on the product pages). Delivery fees will vary (for example, GE appliance orders over $998 ship free). Shop Now at Home Depot
- Refrigerators, ranges, and dishwashers included in the sale
- Washers, dryers, and washer-dryer sets included
- Air conditioners discounted up to 40%
- Floor care and vacuums included in the sale
- Appliance bundles and packages available
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Expires 9/10/2026
Published 12 min ago
This sale at Woot covers smart thermostats and Simply air filters for the home. The Amazon Smart Thermostat is $32.99, down from $69.99, while an ecobee smart thermostat runs $111.99, down from $139.99. Air filters range from $21.99 up to $144.99 depending on MERV rating and pack size. This deal ends September 6. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Best Buy's Labor Day Appliances Sale has just gone live with discounts as high as 57% on refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, and dishwashers. (The banner says up to 45% off, but there are higher discounts within.) For example, an LG 20.2-cu. ft. top freezer refrigerator is $880, down from $1,089, and a Samsung 4.5-cu. ft. top load washer is $550, down from $770. All major appliances ship with free delivery, and the sale runs through September 16. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Covers refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wall ovens, and range hoods
- Includes brands such as LG, Samsung, GE, Frigidaire, Whirlpool, and KitchenAid
- Free delivery on all major appliances
- Backed by a price match guarantee
- Sale ends September 16
Samsung's refrigerator lineup spans compact 11.4 cu. ft. models starting at $899 up to large 31 cu. ft. French door and Family Hub models with smart displays and specialty ice makers. Several models are discounted by $500 to $1,200 off their regular prices, including a 29 cu. ft. AI Family Hub model at $3,799, down $1,200. Most models carry ENERGY STAR certification, and finishes range from classic stainless steel to matte black steel and glass panels. Buy Now at Samsung
- Models range from 11.4 cu. ft. compact units to 31 cu. ft. capacities
- French door, side-by-side, top freezer, and 4-door flex styles available
- Many models include Family Hub smart displays and AI Vision features
- Several options feature external water and ice dispensers, including Sphere Ice
- Most models are ENERGY STAR certified
- Finishes include stainless steel, matte black steel, and glass panel options
Woot's sale on air conditioners, fans, purifiers, and humidifiers spans window, portable, and wall AC units from brands like LG, GE, Frigidaire, and Black+Decker. A Water-Based Air Purifier Revitalizer is $22, down from $68, while a TURBRO 14k BTU Portable Air Conditioner drops to $270 from $700. The lineup mixes new, refurbished, and factory-reconditioned units, so it's worth checking the condition before buying. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Home Depot's Labor Day Sale has just gone live, with big discounts on appliances, tools, outdoor gear, storage, and even Halloween decor. A Samsung Bespoke French door refrigerator is $1,799, down from $3,199, and a Weber Spirit E-325 propane gas grill is $499, down from $549. The sale also includes thousands of smaller-ticket items like an HDX 27 Gal. storage tote for just $8.98. Shipping is free on most items in this sale. The discounts end on September 9. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Appliances including refrigerators, ranges, washers, and dryers
- Cordless power tools and outdoor power equipment from brands like RYOBI and Milwaukee
- Outdoor living and patio items, including gas grills
- Storage totes and organization solutions
- Halloween decor also included in the sale
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Garden Center Special Values cover a wide range of outdoor products, from bagged mulch at $3.33 down from $3.67 to a metal pulsating sprinkler and hose combo at $88, down from $100. Insect control items like the Off! Insect Repellent Outdoor Fogger start at under $9, while larger investments like a polycarbonate walk-in greenhouse run into the hundreds. The sale spans everyday garden supplies like soil and mulch as well as bigger equipment such as wheelbarrows and irrigation systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Bagged mulch options starting at $3.33 per 2 cu. ft. bag
- Insect repellents and traps including an outdoor fogger and indoor flying insect traps
- Potting mix, garden soil, and decorative rock and pebble options
- Outdoor structures such as polycarbonate walk-in greenhouses
- Wheelbarrows, loppers, and other yard tools included in the discounts
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