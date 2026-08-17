Woot's sale on air conditioners, fans, purifiers, and humidifiers spans window, portable, and wall AC units from brands like LG, GE, Frigidaire, and Black+Decker. A Water-Based Air Purifier Revitalizer is $22, down from $68, while a TURBRO 14k BTU Portable Air Conditioner drops to $270 from $700. The lineup mixes new, refurbished, and factory-reconditioned units, so it's worth checking the condition before buying. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 8/31/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 5/5
This sale at Woot covers smart thermostats and Simply air filters for the home. The Amazon Smart Thermostat is $32.99, down from $69.99, while an ecobee smart thermostat runs $111.99, down from $139.99. Air filters range from $21.99 up to $144.99 depending on MERV rating and pack size. This deal ends September 6. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Amazon offers the Vornado Airbar 4 Tower Fan and Horizontal Air Circulator for $52.79. That's a $36 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- three speed settings
Amazon has the Vornado Transom window fan for $63.97, the lowest price we've seen and $36 less than Walmart charges right now. It offers 4 speed settings, an electronically reversible fan mode for both exhaust and intake airflow, and remote control operation. Buy Now at Amazon
- POWERFUL AIRFLOW Transom uses powerful airflow to draw fresh air into the fan from outside or exhaust stale air out of the room.
- ELECTRONICALLY REVERSIBLE With one button, quickly transition the airflow from fan to exhaust. The reversible chamber works to keep you breathing easy by filtering out stale air.
- PERFECT FIT Seamlessly fits into windows 26 to 40 wide with the patented Soft-fit foam block system. Designed for use with single-hung and double-hung windows with an opening at least 8" tall.
- CUSTOMIZABLE COMFORT Choose from 4 speed settings with auto temperature control to maintain a set temperature. A remote control provides additional convenience.
- IMPORTANT INSTALL INFO Product dimensions are 7.16 tall x 26 wide x 5.73 deep. Window screen removal may be necessary depending on depth of your window. Can only be installed in horizontal position.
At Amazon, get the Filtrete 14x36x1 MPR 700 Air Filter 6-Pack for $24.12 when you check out with Subscribe & Save. It's the best deal we could find by $31. Each filter is rated MPR 700, equivalent to MERV 8, and is designed to last up to 3 months. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Woot's Pantry & Baking Essentials sale covers a wide mix of grocery items, from cooking staples like olive oil and pasta sauce to snacks, baking mixes, and vitamin supplements. Prince Federico Pignatelli Della Leonesa Olive Oil is $39.99, down from a $99 reference price, while Sri Lanka Sourced Ceylon Cinnamon runs $12.99 against a $39.99 reference price. The sale spans hundreds of items across food, baking, and health categories, with many products also marked sold out. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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