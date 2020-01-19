Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 33 mins ago
Holmes Ultrasonic Cool Mist Filter Free Humidifier
$20 $50
pickup at Walmart

It's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • 3 mist output settings
  • 1-gallon tank
  • 24 hour run-time
  • digital humidistat
  • Model: HUL2425DWTU1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Humidifiers & Dehumidifiers Walmart Holmes
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register