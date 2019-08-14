New
Holmes Dual Blade Twin Window Fan
$15 $30
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Holmes Dual Blade Twin Window Fan in White for $15.05. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $6 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

  • Amazon and Target charge the same price.
Features
  • 2 speed settings
  • adjustable extender screen
  • Model: HAWF2021-N
