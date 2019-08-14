Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in White/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $159.99. Plus, you'll bag $23.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $24 under our May mention and the second-lowest price we've seen for this item in any condition. (It's also $313 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now