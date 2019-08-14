- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Holmes Dual Blade Twin Window Fan in White for $15.05. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $6 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in White/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $159.99. Plus, you'll bag $23.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $24 under our May mention and the second-lowest price we've seen for this item in any condition. (It's also $313 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lasko X-Blower Multi-Position Blower Utility Fan for $54.86 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Leemoon via Amazon offers the Leemoon Mini Portable Fan with LED Light in Black for $13.99. Coupon code "3RAVH5NJ" drops that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
YE tech via Amazon offers the MelooLife Portable Handheld Fan in several colors (Blue pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DHIYKREF" drops that to $8.40. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart offers the Holmes Personal Space Air Purifier in White for $14.98. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our June mention, $5 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Holmes AER1 Allergen Remover True HEPA Filter for $11.28. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
