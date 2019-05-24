Best Buy offers the Hisense R7 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $249.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from last July and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR support
  • Smart TV apps (including Hulu Plus, Netflix, and YouTube)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 50R7E