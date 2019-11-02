New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hisense 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$280 $428
free shipping

That's $148 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Smart hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • Bluetooth
  • 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
  • Model: 58H6550E
