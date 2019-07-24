- Create an Account or Login
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Hisense 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $298. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago (which included shipping), $80 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Costco offers its members the Hisense 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $349.97 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find now by $78. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hisense 55" 4K HDR Flat ULED Ultra HD Smart Television for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hisense 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $268 with free shipping. That's $80 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hisense 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in May. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's $99 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
BuyDig offers the open-box Samsung 55" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $699 with free shipping. That's $170 under last month's mention of a factory-sealed unit and is the lowest price we've seen for this TV overall. (It's $600 less than factory-sealed units cost now.) Buy Now
Pingbingding via Amazon offers its Pingbingding Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $54.97. Coupon code "DCICER8J" cuts that to $41.23. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
