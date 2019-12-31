Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Hisense 50" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV
$300 $480
free shipping

  • Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
Features
  • 4K UHD LED display
  • DTS Studio Sound
  • built-in Google Assistant
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Model: 50H6590F
50" 4K Smart TV
