Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
HiFiMan · 48 mins ago
HiFiMan TWS600 True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones
$99 $199
free shipping

HiFiMan via Amazon offers the HiFiMan TWS600 True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones for $99 (reduced from $199, a $100 discount) with free shipping. Buy Now at HiFiMan

Features
  • 490-foot range
  • 5.5 hour single charge playtime, up to 38.5 hours with the charging case
  • eight different earbud tips included
  • IPX4 sweat and dirt resistance
  • Model: TWS600
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones HiFiMan HiFiMan
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register