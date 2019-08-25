New
HiFiMan · 23 mins ago
HiFiMan TWS600 True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones
$129 $199
free shipping

HiFiMan offers the HiFiMan TWS600 True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones for $129 (reduced from $199, a $70 discount) with free shipping. Deal ends August 25. Buy Now

Tips
  • HiFiMan will also send out earphones (RE400a/i valued at $49, RE600S valued at $199, or RE800 in Silver valued at $299) as a random bonus with select orders.
Features
  • 490-foot range
  • 5.5 hour single charge playtime, up to 38.5 hours with the charging case
  • eight different earbud tips included
  • IPX4 sweat and dirt resistance
  • Model: TWS600
↑ less
Buy from HiFiMan
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/25/2019
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Headphones HiFiMan HiFiMan
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register