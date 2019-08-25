Personalize your DealNews Experience
HiFiMan offers the HiFiMan TWS600 True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones for $129 (reduced from $199, a $70 discount) with free shipping. Deal ends August 25. Buy Now
DirectS via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.98. Coupon code "EKXLLS56" drops that to $12.24. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $78 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Anker Soundcore Liberty Air Earbuds in White for $36.99. In-cart it drops to $31.44. With free shipping, that's $49 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now
Raisings_50 via eBay offers the Xiaomi Redmi Airdots Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds for $23.91 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $22.79. Buy Now
