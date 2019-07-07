New
Adorama · 50 mins ago
$269
free shipping
Adorama offers the HiFiMan HE5se Planar Magnetic Headphones for $269 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's also the best deal we could find today by $231). Buy Now
Features
- 41-ohm impedance
- frequency response of 20Hz to 35kHz
- Model: HE5se
Details
Comments
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$145
free shipping
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Tips
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Ends Today
Amazon · 4 days ago
Dacom Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$19 $40
free shipping
Dacom Direct Store via Amazon offers its Dacom True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $39.99. Clip the on-page $3 off coupon and apply code "KHWA8YHB" to cut that to $19.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $21 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- up to 6 hours playtime per single charge
- charging case
- Model: 5647448334
Amazon · 3 days ago
Zeekoo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$25 $50
free shipping
Zeekoo via Amazon offers its Zeekoo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99. Coupon code "OO5WII4Y" drops the price to $24.99. With free shipping, that's $25 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 33-foot range
- 950mAh portable charging case
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $4
Aikon via Amazon offers its Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack for $11.98. Coupon code "7NPIX6TQ" cuts that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. These earbuds are magnetic with a built-in microphone and come with a zippered case.
Adorama · 18 hrs ago
Tascam 2-Channel Portable Digital Recorder
$77 $99
free shipping
Adorama offers the Tascam 2-Channel Portable Digital Recorder for $76.76 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find today by $22. Buy Now
Features
- supports WAV and MP3
- bitrates up to 24-bit/96kHz
- fixed cardioid condenser microphones in an XY pattern
- remote file transfer and streaming over WiFi
- Android and iOS control apps
- Model: DR-22WL
Adorama · 1 mo ago
2 Klipsch Reference Floorstanding Speakers
$899
free shipping
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $899 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention, $450 per speaker, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $1,199.) Buy Now
Features
- each speaker features two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
Adorama · 3 wks ago
Fender Standard Stratocaster Electric Guitar
$449 $625
free shipping
Adorama offers the Fender Standard Stratocaster Electric Guitar in Brown Sunburst for $449 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $151. Buy Now
Features
- maple neck with C profile
- 21 medium jumbo frets
- single-coil pickups with 5-way switching
- 6-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge
- pau ferro fingerboard
Sign In or Register