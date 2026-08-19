This Health-o-Meter Digital Glass Body Composition Weight Tracking Scale is $10 for a 2-pack at MorningSave. That's $5 each. It beats Amazon's current price of a single one for $11. Each scale tracks weight, body fat, hydration, and BMI, and stores results for up to 4 users on a tempered glass platform rated for 400 lbs. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Measures weight, body fat, hydration, and BMI
- Backlit digital display measuring 2.4" x 1.7"
- Tempered glass platform supports up to 400 lbs.
- Stores the last 6 weigh-ins for up to 4 users
- Readings in 0.2-lb. increments
- Includes 4 AAA batteries per scale
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This Pelto Shart Survival Set is $9.99 at Amazon. That's a $4 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes disposable emergency underwear, one-size-fits-most
- Comes with a pre-moistened wet wipe, a sealed hazmat bag, and a survivor sticker
- Packaged in a reusable metal tin measuring 3.4" x 2.4" x 0.7"
- Tin can be reused as a desk organizer, travel kit, or first-aid tin
Meet with a sleep therapist online, and if your concerns are clinically appropriate, complete an FDA-cleared sleep test at home to receive a personalized treatment plan. Your final out-of-pocket cost may vary, but the typical copay is $60. To participate, check your eligibility, submit an application to the digital health program of your choice, and meet online with a sleep specialist to discuss your concerns. Buy Now at Amazon
- Online consultation with a sleep specialist
- FDA-cleared at-home sleep test when clinically appropriate
- Personalized treatment plan, which may include CPAP therapy
- Access to the Dreem health app
- Covered by major insurance providers, with a typical copay of $60
Designed for anyone who needs to keep insulin or other temperature-sensitive medications within a safe range while traveling, this case uses active cooling rather than just insulation. Apply coupon code "D7KA7WNN" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Maintains 35.6-46.4°F for 26 hours
- Ultra-light 7.7oz pocket-sized design
- TSA-approved ice-free cooling technology
- Leak-proof condensation-free smooth interior
- Universal fit for insulin pens and needles
Check out via Amazon's Subscribe & Save and you'll take an extra 40% off sports nutrition products from brands like MuscleTech and Six Star. The lineup includes whey and plant-based protein powders, pre-workout mixes, creatine in both powder and pill form, and testosterone boosters. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes whey protein powders in multiple flavors and sizes
- Pre-workout powders with beta-alanine and caffeine included
- Creatine monohydrate powders and capsules included
- Plant-based and collagen protein powder options available
- Testosterone booster and multivitamin supplements included
MorningSave bundles two Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brewers for just $10 right now. They cost $19 each at Amazon, so this is a great deal. Plus, you'll get free shipping with our promo code "DEALNEWS". Each brewer makes 22-oz. of cold brew in about 15 minutes using a swirling extraction method, and the carafe, filter, and grounds cup are all dishwasher safe. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Brews 22 oz. of cold brew coffee in about 15 minutes
- Uses a swirling technique designed to extract flavor without bitterness
- Includes a plunger and filter for straining grounds after brewing
- Carafe, filter, and grounds cup are dishwasher safe
- Set includes 2 brewers, carafes, plungers with filters, grounds cups, power cords, and detachable bases
- Backed by a 90-day warranty
MorningSave's Mid-Year Refresh sale covers a wide mix of home, kitchen, and outdoor items, with savings reaching up to 89% off across individual listings. Deals span categories from bedding and towels to kitchen appliances, with the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum with Sonic Mopping and LIDAR (Refurbished) at $130 standing out among the pricier items marked down. Smaller finds like night lights, candles, and cleaning towels round out the sale for shoppers looking to refresh multiple rooms at once. Pay $9.99 shipping on your first order and all purchases made within the next hour ship free. Alternatively, join the $8.99/month membership for free shipping on every order across MorningSave, SideDeal, Meh, and Casemates — cancel anytime.
We've pictured the Cuisinart 4-Slice Custom Select Toaster for $50, a $30 price low. Shop Now at MorningSave
- Home goods including bedding, towels, and throw blankets
- Kitchen appliances from brands like Cuisinart and Anolon
- Vacuums and cleaning tools including a Shark robot vacuum
- Outdoor and garden items such as solar lights and a tiller
- Small electronics like fans, air purifiers, and photo frames
MorningSave offers the the Wattbricks Portable 100W Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for $39.99, down from $150. You'd pay $60 at Tractor Supply. It packs 120W peak power, a 100W continuous output, and a 30W folding solar panel into a unit that weighs under 2 lbs. Its 99.2Wh capacity keeps it within TSA carry-on battery limits for travel. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 120W peak power w/ 100W continuous output
- Includes a 30W portable folding solar panel
- Weighs under 2 lb. and fits in the palm of a hand
- 99.2Wh capacity, compliant w/ TSA carry-on battery rules
- USB-C input up to 100W plus two USB-A output ports
- LCD digital display screen
Today only, the Cuisinart Pastafecto Pasta/Bread Dough Maker is $90, down from $370 at MorningSave. (It beats Amazon's current price of $149 and Amazon's all-time low price of $111.) It mixes, kneads, and extrudes up to a pound of fresh pasta in 20 minutes using one of six included shaping discs, and it can also knead bread dough. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Mixes, kneads, and extrudes up to 1 lb. of fresh pasta in 20 minutes
- Includes 6 discs for spaghetti, rigatoni, fusilli, small macaroni, fettuccine, and bucatini
- Also mixes and kneads up to 1 lb. of bread dough
- Push-button controls for auto/stop, knead, mix, and extrude functions
- Includes measuring cups, storage bag, and a cleaning brush with swiveling pin
- Measures 15.4" L x 5.75" W x 11.3" H and weighs 12.7 lb.
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