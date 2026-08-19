Breathe Right is offering a free sample of its Extra Strength Tan nasal strips. Just fill out the sign-up form with your name and address to claim one sample per household. Allow for one to two weeks for delivery. Shop Now at Breathe Right
-
Published 9 min ago
Useful for anyone tracking their blood pressure at home between doctor visits, and at $12, it's $4 off. Apply coupon code "E4GKV6FR" to save. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Amazon
- One-button operation for simple blood pressure tracking
- Color-coded 3-color backlit LCD for instant result assessment
- Adjustable cuff fits arms 8.6" to 16.5"
- Dual user storage tracks 240 historical measurements
- USB-C or AA batteries power
This Drive Medical grab bar is $7 at Woot, down from its $17 reference price. It has a knurled, diamond-textured grip designed to stay secure even with wet hands, and it can be mounted horizontally or vertically on wood, plastic, or tile walls. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Measures 12" long
- Knurled, diamond-shaped crisscross pattern for enhanced grip
- Chrome finish
- Mountable on wood, plastic, or tile walls
- Can be installed horizontally or vertically
- Sits 1.5" away from the wall for easier grasping
This 14-count pack of Equate allergy relief tablets is $2.98, down from $5.36 at Walmart. Each tablet contains 10 mg of cetirizine hydrochloride, the same active ingredient found in Zyrtec, providing 24-hour relief from indoor and outdoor allergy symptoms. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10 mg cetirizine hydrochloride tablets
- 14 tablets per package
- Provides 24-hour allergy relief
- Relieves indoor and outdoor allergy symptoms
- For adults and children six years and over
- Gluten-free formula
We've pictured the Eco Bandage Liquid Bandage in Skin Tone & Vibrant Blue, a 2-pack now $9.97, down from $12.94 at Walmart. Each bottle offers a fast-drying, waterproof seal designed to move with skin, and the formula is biodegradable with no plastic waste. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2-pack includes Sand (neutral skin tone) and Ocean Blue shades
- 0.3 fl. oz. per bottle
- Fast-drying, waterproof seal that flexes with skin
- Dermatologist approved for sensitive skin
- Brush-on applicator for clean application
- Biodegradable formula with no plastic waste
Sign In or Register