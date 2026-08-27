Harbor Freight's Dollar Days Sale is live thru September 9. It features a selection of coupons on scissors, cable ties, brushes, quick links, and more. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
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Expires 9/9/2026
Published 56 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Harbor Freight's clearance section spans 87 items across categories like power tools, generators, and tool storage, with prices ranging from 47 cents for a craft magnet set up to $849.97 for a modular utility trailer. Deals in between include a BAUER 20V cordless impact driver kit for $59.97 and a PREDATOR 2000 Watt inverter generator for $574.97. Most items are limited to in-store stock, so availability varies by location. Shipping starts at $6.99; pickup may also be available. Some options are in-store only. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- Covers 87 items spanning power tools, hand tools, air tools, and generators
- WARRIOR 3" Screwdriver Bit Set, 36-Piece for $12.97
- BAUER 20V Cordless Compact Impact Driver Kit with battery and charger for $59.97
- PREDATOR 2000 Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator for $574.97
- HAUL-MASTER 2000 lb. Capacity Custom Modular Utility Trailer for $849.97
- Most items available in-store only with limited quantities
At Amazon, get this 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $3.16. It's the best deal we've seen for a 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance power and hand tools, accessories, and home improvement essentials in this outlet sale at Amazon. Stock on select items may be limited. Shop Now at Amazon
We've pictured the Chicago Electric 3-Piece Welders Leather Combo Set for $9.97. Shipping starts at $6.99; pickup may also be available. Some options are in-store only. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Harbor Freight's Parking Lot Sale covers over 150 deals across tool storage, hand tools, and automotive gear, including 25% off U.S. General & Franklin carts and 40% off all clamps. Shoppers can also get a free tool with a Hercules or Bauer starter kit purchase. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- 25% off all U.S. General & Franklin carts
- 30% off all ICON torque wrenches & breaker bars
- 35% off all Quinn hand tools
- 40% off all clamps
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