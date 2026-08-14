Harbor Freight's Parking Lot Sale covers over 150 deals across tool storage, hand tools, and automotive gear, including 25% off U.S. General & Franklin carts and 40% off all clamps. Shoppers can also get a free tool with a Hercules or Bauer starter kit purchase. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- 25% off all U.S. General & Franklin carts
- 30% off all ICON torque wrenches & breaker bars
- 35% off all Quinn hand tools
- 40% off all clamps
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Published 7 min ago
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Home Depot's Ryobi Days event covers combo kits, batteries, and outdoor power tools, with several bundles including a free tool with purchase. The RYOBI 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with two batteries and a charger is $99, down from $228, and several other combo kits and battery packs are discounted throughout the sale. The free tool deals are the best way to take advantage of this sale to build out your collection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless combo kits with batteries and chargers
- Options include drills, drivers, sanders, and nailers
- Battery kits bundled with free tools on select purchases
- Lawn equipment like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and a self-propelled mower included
- Starter kits come with multiple batteries and a charger
Get deals on a large selection of clearance power and hand tools, accessories, and home improvement essentials in this outlet sale at Amazon. Stock on select items may be limited. Shop Now at Amazon
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
We've pictured the Chicago Electric 3-Piece Welders Leather Combo Set for $9.97. Shipping starts at $6.99; pickup may also be available. Some options are in-store only. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
We've pictured the Haul-Master 1,000 lb. Capacity 72"Steel Loading Ramps 2-Pack for $69.99 ($15 off). Shipping starts at $6.99; pickup may also be available. Note that some deals are in-store only. Deal ends August 2nd Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- Coupons organized by category including power tools and automotive
- Categories include air tools, generators, hand tools, and welding equipment
- Coupons can be saved to an account for in-store or online use
- Dollar Days coupons limited to one per customer per day
Harbor Freight's Titanium welding lineup covers everything from entry-level to heavy-duty gear, including the pictured Easy-Flux 125 Amp Welder at $149.99. Save on a mix of welders, protective gear, and accessories. Shipping varies by item, and items may be available in stores as well. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- TITANIUM Easy-Flux 125 Amp Welder for $149.99
- TITANIUM 9.3 sq. in. Auto-Darkening Welding Helmet for $99.99
- TITANIUM MIG 140 Professional Welder with 120V Input for $499.99
- TITANIUM 45 Amp Plasma Cutter for $749.99
- TITANIUM 36 in. x 24 in. Modular Welding Table with Welding Fit-Up Kit for $199.99
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