At Walmart, get this Hanes Men's Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $24. That's $9 less than the price that Hanes charges currently. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
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At Amazon, get this Hanes Men's SuperSoft Bamboo Trunks 3-Pack for $9.28. It's the best deal we could find by $13. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Hanes Men's Total Support Pouch Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $11. It's the best price we could find by $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Walmart, get this Hanes Men's Comfort Flex Boxer Brief 3-Pack for $7.75. It's the best deal we could find by $8. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get this Hanes Men's Tank Undershirt 6-Pack for $9.99, the best price we've seen. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front 9" Inseam Shorts (Beach Khaki pictured) from $2.74. Several options are around this price. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
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