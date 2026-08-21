At Walmart, get this Hanes Men's Comfort Flex Boxer Brief 3-Pack for $7.75. It's the best deal we could find by $8. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get this Hanes Men's SuperSoft Bamboo Trunks 3-Pack for $9.28. It's the best deal we could find by $13. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Hanes Men's Total Support Pouch Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $11. It's the best price we could find by $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Hanes Men's Tank Undershirt 6-Pack for $9.99, the best price we've seen. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
32 Degrees offers its 32 Degrees Men's 3-Pack Cool Trunk Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $11.99. Coupon code "NEWSFLASH" cuts it to $8.99. That's $29 under the $38 comparable value. The moisture-wicking, 4-way stretch fabric is designed to be quick-drying and anti-pilling. Shipping adds $6, or you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 3 trunks per pack
- 93% polyester, 7% spandex blend
- Fitted, moisture-wicking construction
- 4-way stretch fabric
- Elastic waistband w/ functional fly
- Multiple color combinations and sizes available
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
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