Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hamilton Beach 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer
$100
free shipping

That's $40 under our mention from last April, $100 off list, and the best price we could find today by $44, outside of the seller below. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Available in Black or White at this price.
  • Amazon currently offers the same deal in White, also with free shipping.
  • 12 speeds
  • A selection of attachments
  • Locking stainless steel mixing bowl
  • 400-watt motor
  • 2-way mixing
  • Model: 63227
