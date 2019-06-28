New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hamilton Beach 2-lb. HomeBaker Breadmaker
$42 $70
free shipping
Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach 2-lb. HomeBaker Breadmaker in White for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw it for $5 less the week of Cyber Monday. Buy Now
Features
  • 12 cycles, including a jam cycle and cake cycle
  • 2 loaf sizes
  • gluten-free setting
  • Model: 29881
Details
Comments
