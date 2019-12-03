Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
HP x360 Gemini Lake Celeron 14" Touch Chromebook
$249 $379
free shipping

That's a $71 drop from last week and the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • Intel Gemini Lake Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 WLED multi-touch display
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 14b-ca0010nr
