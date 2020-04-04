Open Offer in New Tab
HP Spectre Folio Leather Amber Lake Y i7 13.3" 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$900 $1,400
free shipping

Working from home? That's no excuse not to be stylish. This leather-covered 2-in-1 is nearly 36% off list price and is sure to make you look snazzy even when you're in your jammies totally professional office-casual attire. (You'd pay at least $78 more from 3rd party resellers.) Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Available in Cognac Brown.
Features
  • 100% leather finish
  • Intel Core i7-8500y 1.5GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB PCI-e SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • includes HP Digital Pen
  • Model: 13-AK0013DX
