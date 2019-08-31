New
Google Express · 48 mins ago
HP Omen 9th-Gen i5 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$757 $899
free shipping

ANTOnline via Google Express offers the HP Omen 15-dc1062nr Intel Coffee Lake i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $859.99. Coupon code "ERADWY" cuts that to $756.87. That's $142 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED LCD
  • 12GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD with 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 7EJ32UA#ABA
Details
Comments
