ANTOnline via Google Express offers the HP Omen 15-dc1062nr Intel Coffee Lake i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $859.99. Coupon code "ERADWY" cuts that to $756.87. That's $142 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold for $269 with free shipping. That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5-lb. HP Elitebook 8470P Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.6GHz 14" Laptop for $209.99. Coupon code "HPDS" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold or Silver for $269 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $111 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Walmart offers the HP Pavilion 14 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop in Warm Gold or Misty Mauve for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the 3.75-lb. ASUS VivoBook Thin and Light Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 16" 1080p Laptop for $349 with free shipping. That's $81 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $88.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Shoes.com via Google Express offers the adidas Men's Hoops 2.0 Sneakers in White/Black/Green for $54.95. Add them to your cart and apply coupon code "SHOESBTS19" to cut the price to $34.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Shoes.com via Google Express offers its PUMA Men's Astro Kick Shoes in Cordovan for $34.95. In-cart that drops to $24.46. Apply coupon code "SHOESBTS19" to cut that to $22.01. With free shipping, that's $8 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $12. Buy Now
Today only, Shoes.com via Google Express takes 20% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes. (The discount applies in-cart.) Plus, take an extra 10% off via coupon code "SHOESBTS19". Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Save on PUMA, adidas, Skechers, Clarks, Ecco, and more. Shop Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Brown Bear Tech via Rakuten offers the HP ProDesk 600 G4 Coffee Lake i5 3GHz 6-Core Small Form Factor Desktop PC for $649.99. Coupon code "BB90" drops that to $559.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $161, although most charge $764 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP Intel Core i3 16" Laptop with 128GB SSD in Gold or Silver for $329 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $69 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the HP Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.4GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $485 with free shipping. That's $1,014 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP DeskJet 2636 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, which also copies and scans, for $39 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
