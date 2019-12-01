Open Offer in New Tab
HP Omen 9th-Gen i5 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$685 $778
free shipping

That's $25 under our mention from September and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by ANTonline via Google Shopping.
  • Apply code "19BF12" to get this discount.
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED LCD
  • 12GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD with 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 7EJ32UA-ABA
  • Code "19BF12"
  • Expires 12/1/2019
