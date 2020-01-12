Open Offer in New Tab
New
Walmart
HP DeskJet 2640 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
$24 $59
pickup at Walmart

Factoring the $10 print credit, that's a total savings of $45. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • prints, copies, and scans
  • includes $10 credit towards Instant Ink
  • pairs with HP Smart App to manage printing tasks
  • 25-sheet tray
  • includes setup black and color ink cartridges
  • available in White/Teal
  • Model: Y5H58A#1H5
