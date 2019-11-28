Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best deal we've seen for a new HP Chromebook and the lowest price we could find now by $78.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $480 off list and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $529.99. Buy Now at HP
That's a $70 drop in six days, $600 off list, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $559.99. Buy Now at HP
That's a savings of $190 off list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
Choose from mice, keyboards, monitors, complete systems, & more, with many of them at all-time price lows. Shop Now at Amazon
It's tied with their Labor Day sale as the best percent-off sale we've seen this year. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's a savings of $330 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
The Office Depot and OfficeMax Black Friday sale is now live through Saturday. You'll save on computers, office furniture, and supplies, plus rewards members get up to 100% back in points on select items. (It's free to join.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $5 under last Black Friday week's mention and a current low of at least $37. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's the lowest price we could find by $82.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
That's a low by $81. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $30 under our mention from five days ago, $680 off list price, and the best we've ever seen.
Update: The price has increased to $429.99. Buy Now at HP
