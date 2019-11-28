Open Offer in New Tab
Office Depot and OfficeMax
HP Chromebook Celeron Dual 11.6" Laptop
$100 $200
pickup at Office Depot and OfficeMax

That's the best deal we've seen for a new HP Chromebook and the lowest price we could find now by $78.

Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM, 16GB storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 11-v010nr
