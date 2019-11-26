Open Offer in New Tab
Google Shopping · 45 mins ago
HP 27" 1080p IPS LED LCD FreeSync Monitor
$110 $250
free shipping

That's $140 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Features
  • 1920 x 1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 5ms response time
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
  • Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
