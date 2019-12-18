Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
HP 15 Core i3 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
$246 $399
free shipping

That's $153 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • Discount applies in cart.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • 8th generation Intel Core i3-8145U dual-core 2.10GHz processor
  • 15.6" IPS BrightView display
  • Intel UHD Graphics 620
  • 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home OS
  • Model: 15-dw0037wm
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay HP
Core i3 15.6 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register