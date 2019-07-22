New
Walmart · 34 mins ago
Gymax 7-lb. Weighted Blanket
$40 $70
free shipping

Gymax via Walmart offers its Gymax 7-lb. Weighted Blanket with Glass Beads for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our May mention, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 41" x 60"
  • Model: GYM02842
