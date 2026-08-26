This Greenworks self-propelled mower is $440. That's $260 off its regular price of $700. It's also the lowest price ever on Amazon. It includes two 4.0 Ah batteries, a rear-wheel drive system for handling slopes and thick grass, and a 4-in-1 deck that mulches, bags, side discharges, or picks up leaves. Greenworks backs it with a 4-year warranty covering both the tool and batteries. Buy Now at Amazon
- 60V brushless motor with two 4.0 Ah batteries included
- 21" cutting width with adjustable height from 1" to 4"
- Rear-wheel self-propelled drive for slopes and thick grass
- 4-in-1 design for mulching, bagging, side discharge, or leaf pickup
- Built-in LED headlights for low-light mowing
- Backed by a 4-year tool and battery warranty
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Published 18 min ago
Verified 17 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Woot is discounting a range of heavy-duty outdoor power equipment, including chippers, splitters, and blowers from brands like SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks Utility Power Wagon stands out with 39% off its reference price, while the SuperHandy Super Duty Pro battery is available for $101.99. Shoppers will find everything from wood chippers to stump grinders and cordless wheelbarrows across the sale. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Big Tools for Big Jobs sale covers heavy-duty outdoor equipment like wood chippers, log splitters, and stump grinders from brands such as SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks GUO010 Utility Power Wagon stands out at $750, down 39% from $1,235.94. Beyond yard equipment, the sale also includes utility carts and wheelbarrows for hauling heavier loads. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
eBay's certified refurbished EGO outlet covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from leaf blowers and string trimmers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. A 21" self-propelled lawn mower with Touch Drive is $379, down from $399, and a 56-Volt Nexus 3000 power station drops to $499 from $799. All items are sold by an authorized seller and ship free. Shop Now at eBay
Acme Tools' eBay storefront covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, with many EGO Power+ and Milwaukee items marked as refurbished. A Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" chainsaw bare tool is listed at $219.99, down from $508, while an EGO Power+ hedge trimmer bare tool runs $145.49, down from $159. The selection spans trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, mowers, and pressure washers from brands including EGO, Milwaukee, Greenworks, Makita, and Shindaiwa. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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