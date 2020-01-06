Open Offer in New Tab
Amazon Rewards · 1 hr ago
Granite Ware 1.5-Quart Double Boiler
$17 $21
free shipping w/ Prime

That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon Rewards

Features
  • made of low carbon steel with glass coating
  • steel core to evenly distribute heat
  • Model: F6150-2
