Walmart offers the Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat in Gotham for $124.20. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $121.75. (Amazon charges the same via a clippable coupon.) That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most merchants charge $200. Buy Now
Features
  • 5-point safety harness
  • 10-position headrest
  • 6-position recline
  • designed for rear-facing infant from 4-50 lb or forward facing toddler from 22-65 lb
  • Model: 1963212