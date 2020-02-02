Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Gotham Steel Indoor Electric Smokeless Grill
$20 $24
same-day pickup at JCPenney

It's $35 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $43.) Buy Now at JCPenney

  • Apply coupon code "COMM19" to drop the price to $20.39.
  • Opt for same-day pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
  • features a heated grilling grate
  • 4 settings
  • removable grease catcher
  • 234-square-inches of cooking area
  • dishwasher-safe
  • Model: 1619
2 comments
thedog64
Original quantity of 1 is gone
47 min ago
zebdaddy
Out of stock for delivery.
Unavailable for pick up in a half dozen zip codes that I checked.
1 hr 7 min ago