Walmart · 52 mins ago
Google Smart TV Kit
$45
free shipping

That's $13 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • includes Google Home Mini and Google Chromecast
  • adds streaming and voice control to TVs
  • Model: GA00545-US
