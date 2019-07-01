eBay · 40 mins ago
$8 $14
free shipping
5 Star Deal via eBay offers the Gone Fishing 12.25" Fillet Knife with Sheath for $7.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- 7.4" blade
- 5.9" wood handle
- sheath with belt loop
- Model: 25-YD601
Details
Comments
-
Published 16 hr ago
Verified 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool
$25
free shipping
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Gerber GDC Zip Blade
$12
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gerber GDC Zip Blade for $12.03. Clip the coupon on the product page to drop it to $11.65. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for $2 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- 0.68" blade
- frame lock safety function
Amazon · 5 days ago
Kizer Begleiter Folding Pocket Knife
$35 $59
free shipping
Mojave Outdoor Inc. via Amazon offers the Kizer Begleiter Folding Pocket Knife for $59. Coupon code "ATRIZ5YW" cuts the price to $35.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3.5" VG10 blade with drop point shape and gray titanium coating
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Old Timer Barlow Folding Pocket Knife
$8
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Old Timer Barlow Folding Pocket Knife for $8.12 with free shipping for Prime members. That is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Tips
- It won't ship until July 4 but can be ordered now at this price
Features
- stainless steel clip point blade and pen blade with nail pulls
- sawcut handles with nickel silver bolsters
- 3.9" x 4.7" x 2.8"
- Model: 280OT
eBay · 3 days ago
eBay 4th of July coupon
Extra 15% off $50
eBay takes an extra 15% off orders of select home & garden, health & beauty, and sporting goods items totaling $50 or more via coupon code "JULY4FUN". Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Tips
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last.
- $50 maximum disscount. Max two redemptions per user.
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 3 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
from $187 $850
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $183.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $101.
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
Tips
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
Sign In or Register