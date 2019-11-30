Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Gold's Gym Olympic Workout Bench with Squat Rack
$140 $170
That's a buck under our June mention and the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price today by $25.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • 6-roll leg developer
  • weight-lifting bench
  • curl yoke
  • adjustable uprights on rack
  • Model: XRS 20
